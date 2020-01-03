Several hurt in crash after teenager shot in Long Island home

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday night after a teenager was accidentally shot inside a Long Island home.The crash was reported on Manetto Hill and Old Country roads around 7 p.m.Officials say it all started when 25-year-old man was cleaning his firearm when it appears that it accidentally discharged and struck a 17-year-old in the neck area.The bullet exited through the teen's shoulder and the 25-year-old, the 17-year-old victim and another 17-year-old all jumped into a car to go to the hospital and eventually were involved in the crash.It's not yet clear who or what caused the crash, but officials say an off-duty Nassau County officer was in one of those four vehicles in the crash.She had just left work and called 911 after the wreck. Despite her injuries, she checked on everyone involved in the crash and rendered aid to those in need.A total of five people were taken to the hospital. Both the teen who was shot and the officer are said to be stable.Fortunately all of the victims are expected to survive.No arrests have been made at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.----------