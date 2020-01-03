Several hurt in crash after teenager shot in Long Island home

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Several people were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday night after a teenager was accidentally shot inside a Long Island home.

The crash was reported on Manetto Hill and Old Country roads around 7 p.m.

Officials say it all started when 25-year-old man was cleaning his firearm when it appears that it accidentally discharged and struck a 17-year-old in the neck area.

The bullet exited through the teen's shoulder and the 25-year-old, the 17-year-old victim and another 17-year-old all jumped into a car to go to the hospital and eventually were involved in the crash.

It's not yet clear who or what caused the crash, but officials say an off-duty Nassau County officer was in one of those four vehicles in the crash.

She had just left work and called 911 after the wreck. Despite her injuries, she checked on everyone involved in the crash and rendered aid to those in need.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital. Both the teen who was shot and the officer are said to be stable.

Fortunately all of the victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainviewnassau countycar crashofficer injuredcar accidentaccidental shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves accused of stealing bags from moviegoers at NYC theater
Iran's Gen. Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport, Pentagon confirms
Fast-moving fire burns through residential building in Brooklyn
FDNY rescues dropped ring after New Year's Eve proposal
Woman, 3 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
Plans underway to resume building only church destroyed on 9/11
LI carjacking suspect crashes into guardrail, officer hits pole
Show More
'It's apocalyptic': Thousands of koalas are dying in Australia wildfires 
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
Off-duty correction officer charged in uncle's murder on NYC street
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at IHOP
NYPD: Man tries to assault child, punches mom in subway station
More TOP STORIES News