Several hurt in Hempstead apartment building fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Several people hurt when fire tears through Hempstead apartment building

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Several people are being treated for injuries after an apartment building fire in Hempstead.

The fire started in a first-floor apartment on Clinton Street just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.


It appears the fire extended out the first floor and spread up the five-story building.

One woman could be seen being assisted down a ladder by a firefighter.



The extent of the injuries to those hurt is not yet known.

The fire was brought under control later Friday morning.


The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office
EMBED More News Videos

A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in Queens Thursday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadnassau countyfireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest in hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes
Reward offered after beloved 91-year-old found dead in shed
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as humid
NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of vax program
New Jersey opts for masks in schools
COVID Updates: FDA expected to recommend booster for immunocompromised
Sketch released of man who sexually abused teen on Bronx subway
Show More
Hospitals gearing up for possible surge of pediatric COVID patients
'No avenues for him to be able to stay in office,' Cuomo ally says
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jonathan Azzaro
Brooklyn hospital renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in NYC office
More TOP STORIES News