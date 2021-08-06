Several hurt in Hempstead apartment building fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10933040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in Queens Thursday.

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Several people are being treated for injuries after an apartment building fire in Hempstead.The fire started in a first-floor apartment on Clinton Street just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.It appears the fire extended out the first floor and spread up the five-story building.One woman could be seen being assisted down a ladder by a firefighter.The extent of the injuries to those hurt is not yet known.The fire was brought under control later Friday morning.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------