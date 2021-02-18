Several injured in gas explosion at Bronx home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10349465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Queens are searching for a man who assaulted an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Crews are responding to the scene of an apparent gas explosion at a home in the Bronx.The incident happened at a three-story building at 1520 Paulding Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.At least eight people were believed to be injured after the explosion on the second floor.Their conditions are not yet known.The building has been evacuated and the structural integrity is being evaluated.Few other details were released.----------