15-year-old had arm severed when he was struck by subway in Jackson Heights, Queens

A teenager is in the hospital after being struck by a subway in Queens.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager had his arm severed when he was struck by a subway in Queens on Monday.

The 15-year-old was hit by an R train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue train station around 10:24 a.m., according to police.

The teen was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Service to the station has been disrupted as police investigate the incident. Commuters should expect delays.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

