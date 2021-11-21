Suspect wanted after stealing car, sexually assaulting woman sleeping inside

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who they say stole a car then sexually assaulted a woman sleeping inside.

Video from Nov. 7 shows the suspect getting into a car that was left unlocked and running along Wyckoff Avenue in Brooklyn.

A 26-year-old man told police that he left the car running while his 27-year-old girlfriend was sleeping in the passenger seat.

That's when police say the suspect got in the driver's seat and drove to Ridgewood, Queens. Police say he kissed the victim and then started to touch her.

Police say she she woke up and screamed and the suspect ran off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as 35-40 years old and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

