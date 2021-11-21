Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was sleeping on a subway train as it entered Penn Station when police say someone stabbed him to death Sunday.

The 32-year-old man from the Bronx was riding a northbound 2 train around 12:17 a.m. when he was stabbed in the neck.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled above ground down 34th Street and so far police have made no arrests.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the attack was unprovoked.

Later Sunday morning police released surveillance images of a suspect.




He is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 5'9" tall, 185 pounds, medium build, last seen wearing a white baseball hat, a black face mask, a gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, black pants and black shoes.
"This is an absolutely horrible crime. We are working with the NYPD and will do everything possible to cooperate with their search for this perpetrator, and help make sure our subways are safe," MTA Spokesperson Aaron Donovan said in a statement.

Hours earlier, a dispute on an A train near the West 4th Street-Washington Square Station in Greenwich Village led to a man being slashed across the neck.

He is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene.


"This is an absolutely horrible crime. We are working with the NYPD and will do everything possible to cooperate with their search for this perpetrator, and help make sure our subways are safe."

