Man slashed on Manhattan subway during dispute

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was slashed on the subway in Manhattan during a dispute.

Officials say the slashing happened around 5 p.m. Saturday inside a southbound A train at the West 4th Street - Washington Square Station in Greenwich Village.

The victim was slashed across the neck with an unknown object.



The victim is in stable condition at Lenox Health Greenwich Village. Officials say he is not cooperating with police to give more information on what happened.

It is unclear what the dispute was about.

Police say the suspect has a tattoo on his hand.

