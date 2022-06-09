Man shot and killed after being followed into Bronx pharmacy

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man was shot and killed after four people following him into a Bronx pharmacy and attempted to rob him Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the shooting took place inside or outside the pharmacy.

The suspects fled eastbound on Tremont Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Separately, an officer responding to the job was involved in a minor collision.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

