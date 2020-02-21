Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Friday morning.

The gunfire rang out at 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Herzl Street in Brownsville.

Eyewitness News is told a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach after getting into an argument with another man.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

So far, there have been no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynbrownsvillenypdhomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News