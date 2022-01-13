3 wounded after gunfire erupts in rental hall in Brooklyn

A 46-year-old man was shot in the head during an event at the East 92nd Street location at around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Two other people, a man and a woman, arrived at Kings County Hospital soon after. They were both shot in the legs and are stable.
Detectives are looking into whether they were also shot at the event.
An unknown gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
ALSO READ | Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip