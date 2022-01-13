3 wounded after gunfire erupts in rental hall in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11460468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Gunfire during an event at a rental hall in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn left three people injured.A 46-year-old man was shot in the head during an event at the East 92nd Street location at around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Two other people, a man and a woman, arrived at Kings County Hospital soon after. They were both shot in the legs and are stable.Detectives are looking into whether they were also shot at the event.An unknown gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.----------