Teenage boy found shot dead in apartment building in Fordham

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A teen was found fatally shot in an apartment building lobby in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

The victim was found shot in the chest inside the building at East 194 Street and Briggs Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.

No arrests were immediately made.

The victim lived in Manhattan, and a prior interaction with the criminal justice system indicates he was 17 years old, but family members are telling police he is younger.

Detectives are investigating whether the fatal shooting is connected to ongoing gang violence among youths in the Bronx.

