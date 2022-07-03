1 killed, 3 injured in shooting inside mechanic shop in Queens

By Eyewitness News
1 killed, several injured in shooting at mechanic shop in NYC

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed, and several others were injured after gunfire erupted during a party inside a mechanic shop in Queens Saturday night.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. inside the mechanic shop located on 89th Avenue in the Richmond Hill section.

Police say a man walked into the party and opened fire.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

A 17-year-old woman was grazed in the torso and an 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head. Both refused medical attention at the scene.

Police have yet to make an arrest.


The investigation is ongoing.

