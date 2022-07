1 killed, 3 injured in shooting inside mechanic shop in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed, and several others were injured after gunfire erupted during a party inside a mechanic shop in Queens Saturday night.The shooting happened after 9 p.m. inside the mechanic shop located on 89th Avenue in the Richmond Hill section.Police say a man walked into the party and opened fire.A 24-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.A 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in stable condition.A 17-year-old woman was grazed in the torso and an 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head. Both refused medical attention at the scene.Police have yet to make an arrest.The investigation is ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.