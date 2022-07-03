1 killed, 3 injured in shooting inside mechanic shop in Queens

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. inside the mechanic shop located on 89th Avenue in the Richmond Hill section.
Police say a man walked into the party and opened fire.
ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River
A 24-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in stable condition.
A 17-year-old woman was grazed in the torso and an 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head. Both refused medical attention at the scene.
Police have yet to make an arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube