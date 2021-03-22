Man shot in the leg while walking near Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10427847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while walking near Times Square.Officials say a man pulled out a gun and started shooting after a group of men got into a dispute on West 45th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues on Sunday night.A 47-year-old man walking in the area only realized he had been shot after feeling pain in his leg. Police believe he is an innocent bystander.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.----------