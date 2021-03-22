Man shot in the leg while walking near Times Square

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while walking near Times Square.

Officials say a man pulled out a gun and started shooting after a group of men got into a dispute on West 45th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues on Sunday night.

A 47-year-old man walking in the area only realized he had been shot after feeling pain in his leg. Police believe he is an innocent bystander.



He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattantimes squareshooting
