Disgruntled former employee kills current worker at PSE&G facility in New Jersey: source

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 5:00PM
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after sources say a gunman shot and killed an employee at a PSE&G facility in New Jersey.

The incident happened on Weston Canal Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A law enforcement source says the shooter was a disgruntled former employee.

The victim was sitting in his work vehicle when he was shot, the source said.

The source said the suspect then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

The investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
