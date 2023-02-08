Disgruntled former employee kills current worker at PSE&G facility in New Jersey: source

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after sources say a gunman shot and killed an employee at a PSE&G facility in New Jersey.
The incident happened on Weston Canal Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A law enforcement source says the shooter was a disgruntled former employee.
The victim was sitting in his work vehicle when he was shot, the source said.
The source said the suspect then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.
The investigation is ongoing.
Few other details were released.
