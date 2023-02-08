Disgruntled former employee kills current worker at PSE&G facility in New Jersey: source

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after sources say a gunman shot and killed an employee at a PSE &G facility in New Jersey.

The incident happened on Weston Canal Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A law enforcement source says the shooter was a disgruntled former employee.

The victim was sitting in his work vehicle when he was shot, the source said.

The source said the suspect then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

The investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.