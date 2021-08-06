29-year-old man shot in chest, arm while standing outside in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10933040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in Queens Thursday.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the streets of Queens on Thursday.The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on 209th Street.Police say a 29-year-old man was standing outside when shots were fired from a vehicle in his direction.The victim was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to the hospital.The suspect got away.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------