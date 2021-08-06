29-year-old man shot in chest, arm while standing outside in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the streets of Queens on Thursday.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on 209th Street.

Police say a 29-year-old man was standing outside when shots were fired from a vehicle in his direction.



The victim was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect got away.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

