Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg trying to defend himself during a jewelry store robbery

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in an act of self-defense.The 24-year-old man was browsing a jewelry store in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.That's when two men entered the store and attempted to grab a chain from around his neck.The man pulled out a handgun in an attempt to defend himself but accidentally shot himself in the right leg.The two men were able to make off with his chain and jumped into a car parked outside.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.Police are searching for the two men who stole his chain and the woman who was driving the getaway car.----------