Child, adult grazed by bullets during shootout near Upper West Side deli

Police say two men were shooting at each other around 12:30 Wednesday morning. An adult's foot and 4-year-old child's leg were grazed. Janice Yu has the latest.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A child was grazed by a bullet during a shootout on the Upper West Side.

Officials say shots were fired near 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in front of the W-S Deli.

Police say two men were shooting at each other around 12:30 Wednesday morning. An adult's foot and 4-year-old child's leg were grazed.

Video from overnight shows investigators inside the W-S Deli looking at surveillance footage, and combing the area out front for evidence.

In the video, you can also see what appears to be a bullet hole in the front of the store.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the two men who were firing at each other fled the scene. One is a heavy-set man wearing a Yankee hat and the other fled in a gray sedan, authorities said.

A person who lives in this neighborhood says he heard gunshots and then sirens.

"I saw, as I said, the ambulance parked. There were a couple of police cars and then I saw a couple of EMTs rushing a child to the back of the ambulance. They were running her across the street into the ambulance," Eyewitness Andrew Leibert said.

No one has been arrested. Investigators are still looking into what led up to the gunfire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.