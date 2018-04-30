7 On Your Side: May's biggest bargains and busts

NEW YORK (WABC) --May is a big month for shopping: There's Mother's Day in two weeks on May 13 and one of the biggest weekends for discounts is Memorial Day, the last Monday in May. But you can expect to shop those sales well before the big day.
"It's a spending month," proclaims DealNews.com's Janice Lieberman. "We have Mother's Day, we have Memorial Day. We even have Stars Wars Day."
May the Fourth be with you, May 4. Fans of the Disney (WABC-TV's parent company) franchise, will enjoy discounts on all sorts of toys, gaming, gear, even sleepwear as retailers jump on the Star Wars sales ship with promo codes galore. But if Jedi slippers aren't your style, you can still enjoy stellar savings on spring apparel.
Lieberman says snag cashmere sweaters and light jackets -- even gowns are marked down.
"A lot of people get married in the summer. It's a good time to look for last year's sales, and prom season is coming up," Lieberman said.
Party supplies will also see big discounts in May, so stock up when you're out shopping for Mom. Jewelry and perfume will suffice, but Lieberman says a new mattress or appliance will be twice as nice and up to half the price in May.
"If you can get your mom a new mattress, that's pretty awesome," Lieberman said.
Major stores will advertise Memorial Day mattress sales with "Mom and Pop" independent stores offering competing sales starting mid-month when manufacturers offer retailers incentives they can pass along to customers.
"Do your homework," advises Dion Vonderlieth of Westwood Mattress. "Go try a mattress and see what you think, comfort is the most important thing."
"Memorial Day is a huge time to buy appliances," Lieberman said. "You'll get great deals on refrigerators, washers, dryers. Next to Black Friday, we love Memorial Day."
Lieberman says do your research first when splurging on a new major appliance. And make sure it fits.
Here's an inside tip from a third-generation store owner:
"You can save hundreds and thousands of dollars," confides appliance retailer Debra Oberg. She says try to buy the floor models.
"We can't get stuck with this floor space. And that's how things turn and that's how you give good prices," Oberg said.
She also says don't wait to buy a grill. You won't save waiting until the end of the season because demand for new grills is so hot.
"Once they run out you're done, so you want to buy them early," Oberg said.
May also offers some really fun freebies. On May 5, head to your local comic book store for Free Comic Book Day. Look for contests and guest speakers.
And free movies will be offered at the Intrepid and on Randall's Island on May 25.
The following day, on May 26, head to the Bronx for the National Puerto Rican Day Street Festival. Enjoy live music and a children's pavilion with plenty of free activities.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip