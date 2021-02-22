Century 21 department stores hint at making comeback

The company is planning for a re-launch sometime this year.
Century 21 isn't releasing the specifics just yet, but it is signaling a return to the New York area.
The company says the move is due to demand from loyal shoppers.
Century 21 shuttered its 13 stores, including its flagship store in Brooklyn after filing for bankruptcy in September.
