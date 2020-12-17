Shopping

Last-minute holiday gifts for kids and adults, many under $50

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Things may look the same but almost everything about this holiday season is different, even when it comes to gifts.

The folks at Good Housekeeping are here to help with last-minute presents, and they're all under $50.

Also weighing in, lifestyle blogger Courtney Queen, the brains behind "Color Me Courtney" and "Color Me Magic."

First, Mixtiles are a way to capture and create incredible memories.

"All you have to do is upload photos from Instagram or Facebook and they send you these fun peel and stick tiles you can easily mount to your wall," said Monique Valeris, Good Housekeeping.

Do you need more ways to keep the little ones busy during this stay at home period?

Grab Crayola's Ultimate Light Board and Valeris adores Love Every, it just made Good Housekeeping's 2020 Toy Awards winners list.

From The Black Home, interior designer and mother of five, Neffi Walker brings you a wide selection of lux candles.

"She loves nothing more than to celebrate black culture and for the holiday season she has a great one called sleigh these bells," Valeris said.

A favorite of Queen's is Cameo.com. Prices vary, but here, a celebrity will record a personalized message as a gift.

"One of my favorites is Dick Van Dyke, he's actually available to say, Hi, Happy Christmas, to whoever you want," Queen said.

While on the web, Queen also suggests Masterclass. And with many movie theaters still closed, Queen says subscriptions to streaming services, like Disney+ are ideal.

Think old and new content, from Pixar to NatGeo, and with group watch, you can make it a party.

"Watch 'Noelle' or the Christmas special of the 'High School Musical' series together and enjoy the holiday together even virtually while you're apart," she said.

Another idea: The Sill Digital Gift Card

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchristmas giftholiday shoppingholidaychristmasholiday gift guidegift ideaslast minute giftsshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Marijuana one step closer to legalization in NJ after senate vote
Let it snow! Photos & videos show beauty of winter storm
Brick façade collapses on several cars on Long Island
Ex-Rangers star to miss season with new team due to heart condition
Show More
NYC 11-year-old writes book to help lift other kids' spirits
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
COVID Live Updates: US sets 3 grim coronavirus records
Weather Live Updates: Snow blankets NYC, Tri-State
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
More TOP STORIES News