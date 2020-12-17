Last-minute holiday gifts for kids and adults, many under $50

The folks at Good Housekeeping are here to help with last-minute presents, and they're all under $50.
Also weighing in, lifestyle blogger Courtney Queen, the brains behind "Color Me Courtney" and "Color Me Magic."
First, Mixtiles are a way to capture and create incredible memories.
"All you have to do is upload photos from Instagram or Facebook and they send you these fun peel and stick tiles you can easily mount to your wall," said Monique Valeris, Good Housekeeping.
Do you need more ways to keep the little ones busy during this stay at home period?
Grab Crayola's Ultimate Light Board and Valeris adores Love Every, it just made Good Housekeeping's 2020 Toy Awards winners list.
From The Black Home, interior designer and mother of five, Neffi Walker brings you a wide selection of lux candles.
"She loves nothing more than to celebrate black culture and for the holiday season she has a great one called sleigh these bells," Valeris said.
A favorite of Queen's is Cameo.com. Prices vary, but here, a celebrity will record a personalized message as a gift.
"One of my favorites is Dick Van Dyke, he's actually available to say, Hi, Happy Christmas, to whoever you want," Queen said.
While on the web, Queen also suggests Masterclass. And with many movie theaters still closed, Queen says subscriptions to streaming services, like Disney+ are ideal.
Think old and new content, from Pixar to NatGeo, and with group watch, you can make it a party.
"Watch 'Noelle' or the Christmas special of the 'High School Musical' series together and enjoy the holiday together even virtually while you're apart," she said.
Another idea: The Sill Digital Gift Card
