Last minute shoppers flock to area malls

WEST NYACK, New York (WABC) -- The final shopping days of the holiday season are upon us the clock is now ticking to knock off all those last-minute gifts for everyone on your list.Anthony Greenwich, a last-minute shopper at the Palisades Mall said he had been at the mall since 9:00 a.m. Friday trying to finish up his holiday shopping.Anthony is not alone. The time-honored tradition of last-minute shopping is here.The mad shopping rush begins the Saturday before Christmas is otherwise known as 'Super Saturday,' and now considered the busiest shopping day of the year.Making things more challenging, there was one less weekend between the Thanksgiving Holiday and Christmas this year.For some, procrastination pays because the later it gets, the deeper the discounts.Then there are those who get it all done in time and can spend this usually hectic time during the holidays to focus more on receiving, and shop for themselves.