Last-minute shoppers hit stores on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you want to avoid the crowds then get up early.Kohl's has been open all night and there was hardly anyone there.That's expected to change later Christmas Eve.Monday in Downtown Brooklyn shoppers were out in force.Most stores will close in the early evening on Tuesday.But, if you really want to push it Target and Kmart are open until 10 p.m.Many big box stores are doing same-day in-store pickup on in-stock items.Retail experts say the majority of Americans had not finished their shopping by this past weekend, and time is running short."I just had like a shortlist, what I forgot to get. Pop into a few stores and that was it, came to get what I needed, that's it," one shopper said.If you don't want to go into a store, Amazon is doing same-day shipping on some items for Prime members if you order by 9:30 a.m.In New York, Apple will deliver items that are in stock in their stores if you order only by 4:00 p.m.