New York City Council on track to require stores accept cash payments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a proposal to ban cash-free businesses in New York City.

The city council is on track to pass a measure requiring stores to accept cash payments.

The measure was crafted to protect the city's poor as more shops accept debit card, credit card, and digital payment methods.

Stores would also be prohibited from charging customers higher prices for paying in cash.

Stores would still be able to refuse bills above $20.

They would also be able to ban cash for transactions that take place online, by phone or mail.

If approved, the cashless ban would take effect in nine months.

Stores that refuse to accept cash could face fines up to $1,500.

