NYC Parks selling holiday merchandise to help you social distance through pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Parks is selling special merchandise for the holidays -- including a couple items that will help you social distance through the pandemic.

The merchandise is now available at the NYC Parks Store at the Arsenal in Central Park every Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the items for sale is a Social Distancing Towel that is more than 6 feet long. It sells for $28.50.

You can also purchase an Inflatable Lounger to help with social distancing for $40.

Other items include hats, an umbrella, infant bibs, posters, pins, a dog collar and even joggers for staying home.

NYC Parks also offer the gift of adopting a bench or dedicating a tree.

Click here to learn more.

