Shot fired by police officer during traffic stop on Upper East Side

The incident was reported during a traffic stop at 99th Street and Madison Avenue just after 3 p.m.
Somehow things escalated and authorities say one NYPD officer discharged one shot.
The suspect ran away and has not been arrested.
The officer was taken to Mount Sinai for tinnitus.
The investigation is ongoing and few other details were released.
