Shots fired into home kill pregnant woman, injure man as they slept in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News

(Shutterstock)

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A young pregnant woman was shot and killed and another man was injured in Connecticut Monday morning.

It happened at 5:34 a.m. on Washington Terrace in Bridgeport.

Police believe that Karla Bermudez, 22, and a 23-year-old man were shot while sleeping in bed. They say someone fired shots into the home. Two other adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Bermudez was rushed to St. Vincent's Medical Center where she died.

The 23-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police say is uncooperative at this time.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Bridgeport Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242, or TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.

