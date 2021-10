EMBED >More News Videos A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Monday night.The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.It does not appear anyone was injured at this time.The incident remains under investigation.Few other details were released.----------