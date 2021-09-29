Woman shot in hand, man in chest after gunfire erupts in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11055610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least two people were hurt when gunfire erupted in Manhattan Tuesday night.According to preliminary information, police say the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in front of 589 Amsterdam Ave and 89th Street.They say a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 40-year-old woman was shot in the hand.Police say they were both shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene.Both victims were taken to St. Luke's in stable condition.The female victim ran into Central Park after the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.----------