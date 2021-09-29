Woman shot in hand, man in chest after gunfire erupts in Manhattan

According to preliminary information, police say the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in front of 589 Amsterdam Ave and 89th Street.
They say a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 40-year-old woman was shot in the hand.
Police say they were both shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene.
ALSO READ | Man found dead in restaurant vent after apparent burglary attempt
Both victims were taken to St. Luke's in stable condition.
The female victim ran into Central Park after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip