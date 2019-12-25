JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots fired on a Jersey City street Monday struck the police station where a slain detective worked as well as a neighboring school, authorities said.
At least three shots hit the South District station at around 5:10 p.m. At least one more shot hit the adjacent Academy 1 Middle School.
No one was injured and the shots are being investigated.
Evidence markers were clearly visible on both the police station and the school.
Detective Joseph Seals came out of the South District, one of the busiest police precincts in the state. He was promoted to detective in November of 2017 and was assigned to the city's cease-fire unit.
Det. Seals was gunned down at Bay View Cemetery Dec. 10, murdered by two suspects who went on to kill three others in a Jewish supermarket before being killed by police, according to authorities.
The 40-year-old North Arlington resident was a leading police officer in removing guns from the street, and authorities say dozens and dozens of handguns were removed from the street under his watch.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Shots hit Jersey City police station where slain detective worked
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News