Broadway stars perform at this year's 'Show Globes' unveiling in Times Square

The Broadway Show Globes will be on display in Times Square as of today.

TIMES SQUARE, New York City (WABC) -- We're only a few days into November, but Broadway is already getting into the holiday spirit.

Broadway partnered with the Times Square Alliance to unveil their larger-than-life Show Globes on Thursday.

The unveiling kicks off at 11:00 a.m. in the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th streets.

Each globe features realistic looking characters from some of the most loved Broadway musicals.

This year Show Globes for "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" will be joined by a "Wicked" inspired globe.

Visitors stopping by the unveiling ceremony today will also get to see performances by actors from the three musicals represented by the Show Globes.

