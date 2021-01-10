Six inmates escape from Merced County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office says six inmates have escaped from the Merced County Jail.Authorities say just before midnight on Saturday they noticed the inmates were missing.The initial investigation shows the inmates were able to access the roof and use a homemade rope to slide down and escape.The sheriff's office has formed a task force to find the inmates. Anyone who sees them is asked to not approach them.The inmates who escaped from the jail are 20-year-old Jorge Barron, 19-year-old Gabriel Francis Coronado, 21-year-old Mannuel Allen Leon, 21-year-old Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 22-year-old Fabian Cruz Roman and Edgar Eduardo Ventura.Investigators say all of the men should be considered armed and dangerous.