'Six,' set to open night Broadway went dark due to COVID, finally raising curtain

The musical follows Henry VIII's six wives and their stories, with opening night is scheduled for October 3, but it's the path the show took that make the curtain finally rising truly special for all those involved.
It was supposed to premiere on March 12, 2020, but that's the day the Great White Way went dark.
The cast had been rehearsing and fine tuning, and all the sudden, they were left wondering if they'd ever make it to Broadway.
Now, that day has finally arrived.
Broadway continues to spring back to life, as American Utopia joined Six in welcoming back audiences Friday.
The first Broadway shows to resume production were Springsteen on Broadway (which ran through September 4), Pass Over, Hadestown, and Waitress, followed by four of the biggest musicals of all time when The Lion King, Hamilton, Wicked and Chicago reopened earlier this week.
Come From Away comes back on September 21, Chicken & Biscuits debuts on September 23, Moulin Rouge and Is This A Room on September 24, and The Lehman Trilogy on September 25.
Aladdin is the final show reopening this month, set to resume on September 28.
All audience members must be masked and vaccinated.
Here is a list of all the shows reopening this fall and continuing into 2022:
Come From Away
Opening date: Sept. 21, 2021
"Come From Away" will reopen at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sept. 21, with regular performances scheduled through June 2022. The musical is based on the true story of 7,000 passengers who found themselves stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after their planes were diverted.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Opening date: Sept. 24, 2021
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" will officially reopen at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Sept. 24, though there will be a special dress rehearsal on Sept. 23 to honor front-line workers. The musical is a stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie by the same name.
Aladdin
Opening date: Sept. 28, 2021
"Aladdin" will reopen at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Sept. 28, with regular performances scheduled through August 2022. The musical follows the Disney movie by the same name, in which Princess Jasmine wants to experience more than typical royal life, Jafar plans to take over the throne, and both meet Aladdin, who shakes up the status quo.
Lackawanna Blues
Opening date: Sept. 28, 2021
"Lackawanna Blues" will open on Sept. 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre -- though previews will start on Sept. 14. The solo play is written, directed, and performed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and is all about a woman named Miss Rachel, who raised him.
Six
Opening date:Oct. 3, 2021
After having its opening night rescheduled due to the pandemic, "Six" will open on Oct. 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre -- though previews will start on Sept. 17, and regular performances are scheduled through March 2022. The musical follows Henry VIII's six wives and their stories.
To Kill a Mockingbird
Opening date: Oct. 5, 2021
"To Kill a Mockingbird" will reopen at the Shubert Theatre on Oct. 5, with regular performances scheduled through February 2022. The play is a stage adaptation of the novel by Harper Lee.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Opening date: Oct. 8, 2021
"Tina" will reopen at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Oct. 8. The musical details the famous singer's history, from her early life to her current status as a rock icon.
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Opening date: Oct. 16, 2021
"Ain't Too Proud" will reopen at the Imperial Theatre on Oct. 16, with regular performances scheduled through July 2022. The musical tells the story of Motown group The Temptations, from their beginnings to the Hall of Fame.
Jagged Little Pill
Opening date: Oct. 21, 2021
"Jagged Little Pill" will reopen at the Broadhurst Theatre on Oct. 21, with regular performances scheduled through July 2022. The musical is based on singer Alanis Morissette's music.
The Phantom of the Opera
Opening date: Oct. 22, 2021
"The Phantom of the Opera" will reopen at the Majestic Theatre on Oct. 22, with regular performances scheduled through March 2022. Broadway's longest-running show, the musical is based on a 1910 horror book by Gaston Leroux, and is about a masked figure that haunts the Paris Opera House.
Caroline, or Change
Opening date: Oct. 27, 2021
Previews for "Caroline, or Change" were initially scheduled for March 2020, but were pushed due to the pandemic. The musical will now have its opening night on Oct. 27 at Studio 54, with previews beginning on Oct. 8. It follows a Black maid working for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana.
Diana
Opening date: Nov. 17, 2021
"Diana" will open at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 17, though previews will start on Nov. 2; regular performances are scheduled through November 2022. The musical follows the late Princess of Wales' life and legacy.
Trouble in Mind
Opening date: Nov. 18, 2021
"Trouble in Mind" will open for the first time at the American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18, though previews will start on Oct. 29. The play follows Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress who is continually typecast due to the color of her skin, as she gears up for a play that discusses racism in the U.S.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Opening date: Dec. 5, 2021
"Mrs. Doubtfire" will open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Dec. 5, though previews will start on Oct. 21; regular performances are scheduled through May 2022. The musical will adapt the 1993 movie for the stage, and follow the same story of an actor who dresses up as a nanny to stay in his children's lives.
Flying Over Sunset
Opening date: Dec. 6, 2021
"Flying Over Sunset" will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Dec. 6, though previews will begin on Nov. 4. Set in 1950s Hollywood, the musical follows Cary Grant, Clare Boothe Luce and Aldous Huxley as they experiment with LSD.
Dear Evan Hansen
Opening date: Dec. 11, 2021
"Dear Evan Hansen" will reopen at the Music Box Theatre on Dec. 11, with regular performances scheduled through June 2022. The musical follows the titular character, Evan Hansen, as he goes through life and writes letters to himself along the way.
Company
Opening date: Jan. 9, 2022
"Company" will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Jan. 9 of next year, though previews will start on Dec. 20; regular performances are scheduled through June 2022. The musical follows Bobbie as she navigates love in New York City.
MJ
Opening date: Feb. 1, 2022
"MJ" will open at the Neil Simon Theatre on Feb. 1 of next year, though previews will begin on Dec. 6. The musical is based around Michael Jackson's life and will reintroduce audiences to the King of Pop.
Visit ThisIsBroadway.org to find a comprehensive overview of what's playing on Broadway.
