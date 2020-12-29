Skater critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in Brooklyn; driver arrested

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.
It happened just after 2:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 41st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.
Police say the 30-year old driver slammed into the skater so hard the car's front window was broken on impact.
The driver took off, but police saw the whole thing and pulled him over a few blocks away.
He's in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube