Skater critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in Brooklyn; driver arrested

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An alleged hit-and-run driver is in custody after police say they saw him hit a roller skater and drive off in Brooklyn.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

It happened just after 2:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 41st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.

Police say the 30-year old driver slammed into the skater so hard the car's front window was broken on impact.

The driver took off, but police saw the whole thing and pulled him over a few blocks away.

He's in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

