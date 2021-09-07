Man with woman, dog slashed in eye during unprovoked attack in Manhattan

Authorities say the man was with a woman and a dog when the unprovoked attack happened at East 6th Street and Cooper Square.
Officials say the attacker approached the couple around 9:30 a.m.
The 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.
The woman and the dog were not hurt.
Few other details were released.
