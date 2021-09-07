Man with woman, dog slashed in eye during unprovoked attack in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11004297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the attacker who slashed a man in the eye in the East Village on Monday morning.Authorities say the man was with a woman and a dog when the unprovoked attack happened at East 6th Street and Cooper Square.Officials say the attacker approached the couple around 9:30 a.m.The 47-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.The woman and the dog were not hurt.Few other details were released.----------