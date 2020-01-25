SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a daring smash-and-grab burglary in Manhattan.
It happened at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
The video shows a man throwing what appears to be a chunk of concrete through a window at the Mackage Clothing Store on Mercer Street in Soho.
Six men then charge into the store and steal 52 coats, worth a combined total of about $40,000.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.
If you recognize any one of them, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows daring smash-and-grab robbery in Soho
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News