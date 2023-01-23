  • Full Story
Weather or Not: What happened to winter? And will snow and cold finally show up?

Will this be the Winter That Wasn't? Lee Goldberg looks ahead

ByLee Goldberg and Alex Dierckman
Monday, January 23, 2023 8:28PM
Weather or Not: Where's winter -- and will it show up?
We had that cold shot around Christmas, but otherwise winter has been pretty scarce this season. Lee examines whether snow and cold will finally show up.

NEW YORK -- In the first episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" for the 2023 season, we focus on the winter that so far, has not accumulated much in the way of bitter cold or snow.

We are on pace for one of the warmest Januarys of all time, but there could be opportunities for wintery temperatures later this month, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. The longest running snowless streak in Central Park to date was 332 days in 2020, followed by 320 days in 1973.

WABC-TV Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg discusses what is ahead for the remaining winter days and previews the spring outlook.

