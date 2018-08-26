U.S. & WORLD

12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair

12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair.

A 12-year-old boy is getting around with help from his favorite villain, Darth Vader.

Xavier Valero was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at five-years-old.

His mom applied for a specially-designed wheelchair through the Magic Wheelchair Foundation.

The result? A Darth Vader tie-fighter.

The costume fits over his electric chair. Xavier calls it amazing.

