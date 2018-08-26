12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair

A 12-year-old boy is getting around with help from his favorite villain, Darth Vader.
Xavier Valero was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at five-years-old.
His mom applied for a specially-designed wheelchair through the Magic Wheelchair Foundation.
The result? A Darth Vader tie-fighter.
The costume fits over his electric chair. Xavier calls it amazing.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldstar wars
societyu.s. & worldstar wars