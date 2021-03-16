3-year-old boy with cancer on Staten Island receives special delivery from superheroes

Rocco and his family placed a delivery order from grocery store chain Stop and Shop.
On Tuesday morning, their order was hand-delivered to their home in Annadale by Spider-Man and the Black Panther.
Rocco is a patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering and is currently the face of Stop & Shop's Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign to raise money for pediatric cancer care.
He was diagnosed with stage-four high-risk neuroblastoma and is currently in remission.
"It's been a challenging year for us when he was diagnosed last May," Rocco's mother said. "We've never been affected by cancer until I heard the words for my son."
While he is in remission, the fight continues to end the battle against childhood cancer, once and for all.
Stop & Shop's Help Cure Childhood Cancer Campaign is celebrating its 20th anniversary and has raised more than $25 million to-date for the cancer center.
They're hoping to raise an additional $1.75 million dollars this year to keep more children like Rocco out of the hospital and making more memories with loved ones.
