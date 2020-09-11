9/11 Tribute in Light shines bright over New York City

Society

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tribute in Light shines once again as a memorial to the victims of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Dueling ceremonies marked the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks Friday morning.

One ceremony took place at the September 11 memorial plaza, while another took place at a corner near the World Trade Center.

Friday night's Tribute in Light is a welcome sight after the yearly memorial was almost cancelled in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.


The 9/11 Memorial and Museum originally announced that the lights would not shine this year.

"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.

But support for the event was quickly rallied.
The Tribute in Light will take place after all, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York State will provide the support needed to set up the art installation.


New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York State would provide the support needed to set up the art installation.

"This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy," Cuomo said in a statement. "I understand the Museum's concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget."

