SOCIETY

92-year-old NJ volunteer firefighter honored in Wayne for 75 years of service

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on a 92-year-old fire fighter honored for his 75 years of service.

By
WAYNE, Passaic County (WABC) --
A 92-year-old New Jersey volunteer firefighter was honored with a proclamation from the township of Wayne on Thursday for 75 years of service.

The firehouse in Wayne has been John Kooreman's second home for 60 years.

He's held just about every position from lieutenant to commissioner, and while Kooreman retired from the telephone company 30 years ago, he hasn't quit the fire department.

He started volunteering in 1959, but he actually became a volunteer firefighter long before that, in 1944. When the volunteer age was lowered to 18, he joined the Hawthorne Fire Department.

Kooreman and his son Scott, who is also a volunteer firefighter, have even fought fires together.

"It's something he still wants to do," Scott Kooreman said. "So as long as we can help him achieve that, then it's a small thing to pay back."

Instead of racing out to calls on trucks, John Kooreman is now riding trucks in parades.

While he does remember responding to calls, the memories of lost lives still haunt him to this day.

"One kid we lost, he was hiding," John Kooreman said. "He got behind a dresser, we couldn't see him...that's not good."

But it's all part of a long, brave career that isn't over, even at the age of 92.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefightersvolunteerismWaynePassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Elizabeth Meaders owns the largest Black History collection in her home
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Viral Instagram egg had important Super Bowl message
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
More Society
Top Stories
PD: Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
MS-13 gang member arrested in fatal subway platform shooting
NYPD: Suspect shot after pinning officer between cars
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
Woman in her 40s killed in double shooting in Brooklyn
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
Show More
24-year-old man shot while driving on Long Island highway
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit and run
Elderly woman plagued by constant flooding in her NYCHA apartment
Police searching for man who stabbed car wash employee in Bronx
More News