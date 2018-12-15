No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles on Sat. Dec. 15th & during the early morning hours of Sun. Dec. 16th for the annual Hoboken SantaCon event. This policy will be strictly enforced. pic.twitter.com/Ar7elTWDAW — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 10, 2018

Better watch out!A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon came to Hoboken on Saturday.Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante says so far they have issued summonses for public urination and there has been overcrowding at several locations. Two arrests have been made, and eight City ordinance violations have been issued.There are only 10 bars participating in Hoboken's SantaCon.New Jersey Transit banned all beverage, even closed, on trains, buses and light rail. The ban will remain in place through Sunday morning.The bar crawl started at 10 a.m.----------