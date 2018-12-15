SANTACON

Arrests made as SantaCon comes to Hoboken

Better watch out! A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon comes to Hoboken Saturday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Better watch out!

A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon came to Hoboken on Saturday.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante says so far they have issued summonses for public urination and there has been overcrowding at several locations. Two arrests have been made, and eight City ordinance violations have been issued.

There are only 10 bars participating in Hoboken's SantaCon.

New Jersey Transit banned all beverage, even closed, on trains, buses and light rail. The ban will remain in place through Sunday morning.


The bar crawl started at 10 a.m.

