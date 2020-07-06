be kind

Be Kind: Homes with Hope turns blank wall into inspiring artwork

By Eyewitness News
WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A colorful project with important meaning in Connecticut caught the attention of Eyewitness News' Be Kind campaign.

What used to be a plain cement wall is now covered in artwork created by the children who take part in Homes with Hope.

The after school program was created three and a half years ago to provide consistent structure and positive role models for students.

They gave the wall a new look as an enrichment activity and let their creativity loose.

The charity in Westport was established more than 30 years ago.

It also offers emergency shelters and a food pantry for those in need.

