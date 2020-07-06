WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A colorful project with important meaning in Connecticut caught the attention of Eyewitness News' Be Kind campaign.
What used to be a plain cement wall is now covered in artwork created by the children who take part in Homes with Hope.
The after school program was created three and a half years ago to provide consistent structure and positive role models for students.
They gave the wall a new look as an enrichment activity and let their creativity loose.
The charity in Westport was established more than 30 years ago.
It also offers emergency shelters and a food pantry for those in need.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Be Kind: Homes with Hope turns blank wall into inspiring artwork
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More