NYPD cops surprise girl with birthday cake after home burns down in Bronx

Juliette turned 10 years old on Saturday.
Earlier that day, flames broke out in a multi-family home around 3 a.m. More than a dozen people were injured and four of those people had to be taken to the hospital.
When officers with the department's Community Affairs Bureau Rapid Response Team learned it was one of the tenant's birthdays, they bought her a birthday cake to help bring a little joy.
Join us in wishing Juliette a Happy 10th Birthday! Today has been a tough day for Juliette and her family. They were one of 15 @NYPDPBBronx families who lost their homes in a fire today. Officers from the @NYPDnews CAB Rapid Response Team all pitched in to buy a cake for Juliette pic.twitter.com/qPQwVSYX57— Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 4, 2020
The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.
