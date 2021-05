Be Kind: New Jersey man mows lawns for senior citizens, veterans

EMBED >More News Videos A high school is giving visually impaired athletes the chance to enjoy a great American pastime.

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey mows lawns, trims hedges, kills weeds - and he does it all for people who need it the most.Brian Schwartz started the company 'I Want to Mow your Lawn' after he got laid off during the pandemic.Schwartz created the lawn care non-profit to help senior citizens, veterans, disabled and underprivileged people who need help cutting their grass.The company connects people to licensed landscapers and volunteers in several states at no cost.Schwartz says he just wants to help out and inspire others."We're really truly helping out people that are in dire need of their lawn care...they're for the most part living on fixed income and can't afford lawn care maintenance," Schwartz said."I Want to Mow Your Lawn' continues to expand its reach by adding landscapers to its website The non-profit now operates in eight states.--------------------