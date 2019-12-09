be kind

Be Kind: Police payment of kids' school lunch debt sparks other acts of kindness

By Eyewitness News
SUFFERN, Rockland County (WABC) -- A Rockland County police department is providing an example of how one act of kindness can spark other acts of kindness.

Police in Suffern are paying off more than $1500 in lunch money that students owed their elementary school.

And because of that, others want to do the same thing at other schools.

The students at RP Connor Elementary School in Suffern have no idea they are the beneficiaries of a rather substantial gift.

It comes from the Suffern Police Department's D.A.R.E. program, which contributed money to pay off the lunch meal balances for hundreds of students.

"It's huge," said parent Jen Haas. "I mean parents, we're all struggling every now and then financially. And to not have to worry about whether their child is going to eat lunch is a huge deal."

It was Suffern's police chief who came up with the idea. That's not surprising, considering Clark Osborn served 10 years as the school's D.A.R.E. officer and 13 years as a school board member.

Many years ago, he attended RP Connor Elementary School.

"I feel like we are getting the biggest blessing," said Osborn. "And even doing something for us like this is great just to show people that there are so many things you can do outside the box. This is not a normal thing to do, we know."

Word has spread about the D.A.R.E. program's generosity. Potential donors in nearby Sloatsburg and Montebello have already inquired about footing the school lunch bill in their communities.

Principal Kelly Benadi told us that's a win-win for everyone.

"That's the message - be kind, be nice, help other people," said Benadi. "We are a community. We all have to help each other."

The D.A.R.E. money directed for the school lunches program does not mean other year-round D.A.R.E. events will suffer. In fact, the Police Chief believes the message of this act of kindness will only generate more revenue for the program.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysuffernrockland countyschool lunchpolicebe kindstudents
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
Be Kind: Suffern police department pays off school kids' lunch debt
Be Kind: Ballet student brings joy, dance to kids in hospitals
Children honor late mother by feeding hundreds for Thanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy killed, mom hurt after being hit by car
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
NYC artist who ate $120K banana off wall says he would do it again
Pipe break floods Bronx NYCHA basement with sewage
Eli Manning returns as Giants QB on Monday Night Football on Channel 7
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Show More
Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in NYC apartment
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
Judge drops 4 counts against man accused in Boy Scout's death
Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats mushrooms and dies
More TOP STORIES News