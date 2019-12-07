Be Kind: Rockland County police department pays off school kids' lunch debt

SUFFERN, New York (WABC) -- A Rockland County police department's kind gesture means no child will go without lunch at a local elementary school.
Members of the Suffern, New York police donated $1,500 to RP Connor Elementary school to pay off student lunch debt.
The money was raised through its Dare program, which educates kids on how to resist drugs and violence.
