Be Kind: Rockland County police department pays off school kids' lunch debt

SUFFERN, New York (WABC) -- A Rockland County police department's kind gesture means no child will go without lunch at a local elementary school.

Members of the Suffern, New York police donated $1,500 to RP Connor Elementary school to pay off student lunch debt.

The money was raised through its Dare program, which educates kids on how to resist drugs and violence.

