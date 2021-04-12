Society

Be Kind: Young boy makes care packages for the homeless

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy in New Jersey is getting an early start on being kind thanks to a program at his daycare called 'Certified Angels' that challenges children to perform helpful acts.

Jaiden Gonzalez decided to meet the challenge by making care packages with food and other essentials, to be distributed to the homeless.



His proud 13-year-old sister filmed a video of him hard at work.

Jaiden won a $50 gift card for his efforts, which, true to his form, he shared with his friends.

ALSO READ | Three-feet-tall storm trooper stolen from outside Long Island store
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.



----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomelessbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge from New York killed in hit-and-run in Florida
Good Samaritans stop man from pushing woman onto subway tracks twice
Wedding venue denies same-sex couple marriage
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says
Salmonella concerns in ground turkey meat trigger public health alert
Lights back on at Broadway theater to celebrate $22 million raised for COVID relief
Show More
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
Masks could prevent up to 14K COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Sanitation worker killed by hit-and-run driver in NYC
Officer stabbed during attempted traffic stop gone awry
More TOP STORIES News