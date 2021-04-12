Be Kind: Young boy makes care packages for the homeless

Jaiden Gonzalez decided to meet the challenge by making care packages with food and other essentials, to be distributed to the homeless.
His proud 13-year-old sister filmed a video of him hard at work.
Jaiden won a $50 gift card for his efforts, which, true to his form, he shared with his friends.
