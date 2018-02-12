SOCIETY

Black History Month profile: Dr. Melissa M. Freeman

EMBED </>More Videos

The 91-year-old medical doctor is fighting on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, and is also the granddaughter of a slave.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
In honor of Black History Month, abc7NY is profiling significant contributors to the African American community.

Dr. Melissa M. Freeman is a 91-year-old medical doctor who is on the front lines in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Freeman finished medical school in 1955 and has practiced medicine since 1961.

The Bronx native is also the granddaughter of a slave in Virginia. Her maternal grandfather, Albert B. Walker, was separated from his mother at the age of 7. When the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, he was told he could return to his mother.

Her grandfather later moved north to New York City, where Dr. Freeman's parents eventually bought the home she where grew up in the Willamsbridge section of the Bronx.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the 91-year-old medical doctor.



Freeman hasn't lost her passion in helping people and isn't ready to retire anytime soon.

"A little ache, yes, but other than that, I don't feel that i'm my age," she said.

Internal medicine is her specialty, and she now treats patients caught in the throws of the current opioid crisis.

"I've had friends who say, 'What are you doing? Why are you working in that field treating addiction?'" she said. "Somebody has to do it, and not enough people are doing it."

Despite an early love of music, medicine won out. Today, Dr. Freeman still sees patients in her office uptown, and she still rides the subway and buses and dismisses questions about retirement.

"I'm not ready yet," she said. "It's been a nice journey. I wouldn't have done it any other way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunityblack history monthslaverymedicalBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News