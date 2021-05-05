Broadway back in NYC starting September 14, 100% capacity

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening September 14.Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6."Broadway is at the core of our New York identity, and a big part of our economy which employs countless performers and show creators, and beginning this September, the show will go on," Governor Cuomo said. "Visitors from all around the world have come to New York to experience the arts and culture and see iconic performances on Broadway, and sadly, the pandemic put this unique New York experience on pause. Thankfully, as we continue to monitor the data and reopen our economy, we are now on track to allow full capacity performances on Broadway to resume in September, bringing back this beloved world-famous attraction."The governor said the state will continue to work closely with Broadway industry partners to plan for the safe, successful return of this world-class cultural experience.As public health conditions and the state's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, Broadway stakeholders will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.The availability of advance sale tickets and marketing for shows begins the months-long process of reopening to full capacity, building momentum to sustain many long and successful Broadway runs.If performances need to be postponed due to the public health conditions, theaters have planned to offer customer-friendly refunds and exchange policies.To support the performance industry in New York City, the Fiscal Year 2022 enacted budget included $1 billion in Small Business and Arts Relief and Recovery Assistance, which includes the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit Program which provides up to $100 million in tax credits to jump start the industry and revitalize tourism in New York City.Under this program, productions which have their first performance scheduled through December 2022 are eligible for a 25% credit on eligible costs.Prior to the pandemic, almost 250,000 people were seeing a Broadway show every week. Broadway supports nearly 97,000 local jobs and contributes about $14.7 billion every year to the New York City economy.