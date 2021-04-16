Arts & Entertainment

Tribeca Film Festival to open with 'In the Heights' in all 5 boroughs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Tribeca Film Festival will be returning in June, and for the first time ever, opening night will be screened simultaneously across all five boroughs in multiple open-air venues.

The 2021 20th anniversary edition, which will kick off with Lin-Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated "In the Heights," will run June 9-20 as the first major North American film festival held in person since COVID-19.

The 12-day live celebration is the culmination of NY PopsUp, the statewide revitalization initiative to bring back live entertainment and the arts to the community.

Tribeca will host the film's world premiere at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights, the very neighborhood where the vibrant story takes place.

"It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Film Festival with 'In the Heights," Miranda said. "We're so excited to welcome them uptown. This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can't wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community."

Jon M. Chu directed the screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, created and produced by Miranda, who also starred in the show when it debuted on Broadway.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tribeca for a city-wide takeover of 'In the Heights,'" he said. "New York, and specifically Washington Heights, is the lead character in our film; its vibrancy and energy are unmatched. How incredible that after a year of isolation, New Yorkers from across all boroughs will have an opportunity to see it first, together, and join us in the celebration of life coming back."

Quiara Alegría Hudes adapted the screenplay, with original songs and lyrics by Miranda, about a likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi, played by the dynamic Anthony Ramos, who hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life.
The film also stars Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits.

The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11 and will be available on the streaming platform for 31 days from theatrical release.

Recently, Tribeca announced their plans for the upcoming festival, including partnerships with some of the most iconic outdoor sites where festival-goers can safely gather and celebrate various programming spanning from films, TV, immersive exhibitions, games to podcasts, concerts and more.

Tribeca will also host community screenings in each New York City borough via state-of-the-art traveling 40-foot LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country.

For more information and for tickets, visit TribecaFilm.com/festival

